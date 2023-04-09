Land dispute snowballs into group clash in UP's Mahoba, 17 hurt

At least 17 people, including six women, were injured in a clash over a land parcel in the Srinagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. Family members of Bara village residents Kishorilal and his cousin Lakhanlal attacked each other with sticks following a dispute over the agricultural land, Srinagar police station SHO Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.

Apart from Kishorilal, 11 people from his side were injured in the attack. Six people, including one woman, from Lakhanlal's side suffered injuries, he added.

The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical, Gupta said. Following complaints by both sides, the police have begun an investigation by registering a case, he added.

Kishorilal and Lakhanlal have been disputing over six acres of agricultural land since 1981. Three days ago, in compliance with a high court order, officials gave the rights to the disputed land to Lakhanlal. However, Kishorilal's family continued its argument over the land parcel and both sides attacked each other, the police said.

