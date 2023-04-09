Left Menu

Land dispute snowballs into group clash in UP's Mahoba, 17 hurt

Family members of Bara village residents Kishorilal and his cousin Lakhanlal attacked each other with sticks following a dispute over the agricultural land, Srinagar police station SHO Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.Apart from Kishorilal, 11 people from his side were injured in the attack.

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:19 IST
Land dispute snowballs into group clash in UP's Mahoba, 17 hurt
  • Country:
  • India

At least 17 people, including six women, were injured in a clash over a land parcel in the Srinagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. Family members of Bara village residents Kishorilal and his cousin Lakhanlal attacked each other with sticks following a dispute over the agricultural land, Srinagar police station SHO Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.

Apart from Kishorilal, 11 people from his side were injured in the attack. Six people, including one woman, from Lakhanlal's side suffered injuries, he added.

The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical, Gupta said. Following complaints by both sides, the police have begun an investigation by registering a case, he added.

Kishorilal and Lakhanlal have been disputing over six acres of agricultural land since 1981. Three days ago, in compliance with a high court order, officials gave the rights to the disputed land to Lakhanlal. However, Kishorilal's family continued its argument over the land parcel and both sides attacked each other, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023