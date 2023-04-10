Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’
UN News | Updated: 10-04-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 07:12 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
States' divisions on abortion widen after Roe overturned
Sports News Roundup: German Bachem wins first European Tour title with late blitz; Rybakina rallies past Badosa, Potapova upsets Gauff in Miami and more
Golf-German Bachem wins first European Tour title with late blitz
European stocks rebound as banking jitters ease
European stocks rebound as banking jitters ease