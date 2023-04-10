Left Menu

U.S. Navy says guided-missile destroyer conducted navigational rights mission in South China Sea

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 08:19 IST
U.S. Navy says guided-missile destroyer conducted navigational rights mission in South China Sea

The United States Navy said its USS guided-missile destroyer Milius asserted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on Monday.

The announcement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan around the island and growing tensions between China and the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023