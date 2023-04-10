U.S. Navy says guided-missile destroyer conducted navigational rights mission in South China Sea
The United States Navy said its USS guided-missile destroyer Milius asserted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on Monday.
The announcement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan around the island and growing tensions between China and the U.S.
