Left Menu

CRPF jawan killed in road accident in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-04-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 09:13 IST
CRPF jawan killed in road accident in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old CRPF jawan lost his life after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on Canal Road here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the CRPF jawan was on his way to Khatauli from his native village Mogpur on a motorcycle.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

Sandeep Kumar was posted at Jammu and had come home on leave three days ago. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023