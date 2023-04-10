Left Menu

Taiwan defence ministry says it spotted 59 Chinese military planes near Taiwan

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-04-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 09:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

The Taiwan defence ministry said it spotted 59 Chinese military planes near Taiwan up until 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday.

The ministry said that, among them, 39 Chinese planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan's air defence zones.

