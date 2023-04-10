Left Menu

Updated: 10-04-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 11:56 IST
32 mandals in AP to experience heat wave conditions on Tuesday
Heat wave conditions will prevail in 27 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and 32 mandals on Tuesday, a State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) official said.

As many as seven Alluri Sitarama Raju district mandals will experience the heat wave conditions, maximum, on Monday, followed by six each in Kakinada and Parvatipuram Manyam districts.

Five mandals in Anakapalli, two in East Godavari and one in Eluru districts will also experience similar conditions. In a statement late on Sunday, APSDMA Director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the heat wave conditions.

