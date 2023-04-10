UP: 2 shot dead after argument among children escalates
Mehraj and Iqbal, both residents of the village, had a fight on Sunday following an argument among their children, police said.Mehraj 35 was shot at when he had gone to offer namaaz at the village mosque.
Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead in Salempur village after an argument among children escalated, leading to a heated exchange of words and scuffle among the elders, officials said on Monday. Mehraj and Iqbal, both residents of the village, had a fight on Sunday following an argument among their children, police said.
''Mehraj (35) was shot at when he had gone to offer namaaz at the village mosque. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.
Following this, some people reached Iqbal's house and fired at his wife Afroz (45). She was taken to a private hospital. where she succumbed to her injuries, the police officer said.
The SP said that family members of both sides were absconding following the incident. A case has been registered against six members of each side and efforts are on to arrest them, he said.
