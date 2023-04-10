Left Menu

UP: 2 shot dead after argument among children escalates

Mehraj and Iqbal, both residents of the village, had a fight on Sunday following an argument among their children, police said.Mehraj 35 was shot at when he had gone to offer namaaz at the village mosque.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 10-04-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 12:08 IST
UP: 2 shot dead after argument among children escalates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead in Salempur village after an argument among children escalated, leading to a heated exchange of words and scuffle among the elders, officials said on Monday. Mehraj and Iqbal, both residents of the village, had a fight on Sunday following an argument among their children, police said.

''Mehraj (35) was shot at when he had gone to offer namaaz at the village mosque. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

Following this, some people reached Iqbal's house and fired at his wife Afroz (45). She was taken to a private hospital. where she succumbed to her injuries, the police officer said.

The SP said that family members of both sides were absconding following the incident. A case has been registered against six members of each side and efforts are on to arrest them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023