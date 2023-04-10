Left Menu

Kolkata: 4 killed as SUV collides with bike, truck

Four persons, including a woman, were killed after an SUV first rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck waiting at a traffic signal in the citys Dum Dum Park area, police said on Monday. The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot, they said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 12:19 IST
Kolkata: 4 killed as SUV collides with bike, truck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including a woman, were killed after an SUV first rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck waiting at a traffic signal in the city’s Dum Dum Park area, police said on Monday. The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot, they said. ''The biker was declared brought-dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three others undergoing treatment is stated to be critical,'' a senior police officer said.

The SUV has been impounded and police is examining CCTV footage for more details, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023