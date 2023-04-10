Left Menu

Israel signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:05 IST
Yoav Gallant Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defence contractor Rafael, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability," said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. ($1 = 3.6048 shekels)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

