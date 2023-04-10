Left Menu

SC seeks replies of BCI, state bar councils on plea challenging 'exorbitant' enrolment fees for aspiring lawyers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and others challenging the “exorbitant” fees being charged by state bar bodies for enrolling law graduates as advocates across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of petitioner Gaurav Kumar, and decided to issue notices to all the stakeholders, including the state bar councils.

“We will issue notice on this. This is a significant issue. The petition says that the exorbitant enrolment fee violates Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961,” the bench said, adding the BCI may be served through ‘dasti’ (by hand) mode.

The petition noted that the enrolment fees in Odisha is Rs 41,100 and likewise in Kerala the amount being charged is Rs 20,050 and thus the “exorbitant” fees deny an opportunity to young aspiring lawyers, who do not have resources.

Moreover, it violates one of the provisions of the Act, the plea submitted.

The plea has made all state bar councils as parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi's Alipur

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

