Left Menu

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Last week Israel and Rafael said they would provide the advanced air-defense system David's Sling to Finland, after it officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on April 4. Finland will receive the defence system designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles in a 316 million euro ($345 million) deal.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:07 IST
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Monday, just days after reaching a similar-sized deal to provide air defences to newly-inducted NATO member Finland.

The Spike is a guided anti-tank missile used by many EU and NATO countries produced by Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael. "The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army's portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future," said Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even.

Israel's defence minister said the agreement reinforces ties between the countries. Last week Israel and Rafael said they would provide the advanced air-defense system David's Sling to Finland, after it officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on April 4.

Finland will receive the defence system designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles in a 316 million euro ($345 million) deal. It still requires approval from the United States, which is involved in the system's development. Finland's accession , ending seven decades of military non-alignment, roughly doubles the length of the border NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight. It also drew a threat from Moscow of countermeasures.

Finland said the deal with Israel will significantly boost its capabilities, and Israel called it a "quantum leap" in defence collaboration between the countries. ($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023