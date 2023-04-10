Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Israel signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Monday, just days after reaching a similar-sized deal to provide air defences to newly-inducted NATO member Finland.

The Spike is a guided anti-tank missile used by many EU and NATO countries produced by Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael. "The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army's portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future," said Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even.

Israel's defence minister said the agreement reinforces ties between the countries. Last week Israel and Rafael said they would provide the advanced air-defense system David's Sling to Finland, after it officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on April 4.

Finland will receive the defence system designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles in a 316 million euro ($345 million) deal. It still requires approval from the United States, which is involved in the system's development. Finland's accession , ending seven decades of military non-alignment, roughly doubles the length of the border NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight. It also drew a threat from Moscow of countermeasures.

Finland said the deal with Israel will significantly boost its capabilities, and Israel called it a "quantum leap" in defence collaboration between the countries. ($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)