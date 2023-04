Belarusian President Lukashenko meets Russia's defence minister -BelTA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for an unannounced meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA reported.

It cited a Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko's office.

