Woman shoots self due to financial crisis in Delhi’s Kishangarh

A woman allegedly shot herself with a pistol at her house in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Monday morning over some financial crisis, police said.

The victim, Usha Rani, has been admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, they said. Police said they received a PCR call early this morning about the admission of a woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the enquiry, it was learnt that the victim had shot herself and also left a suicide note indicating that her family was facing financial problems which triggered her to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said. The scene of the crime was examined by the Crime team and the FSL team, he said.

''The lady is under treatment at the hospital and further investigation is on,'' he said.

