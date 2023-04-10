Left Menu

Woman shoots self due to financial crisis in Delhi’s Kishangarh

A woman allegedly shot herself with a pistol at her house in southwest Delhis Kishangarh area on Monday morning over some financial crisis, police said.The victim, Usha Rani, has been admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, they said. Police said they received a PCR call early this morning about the admission of a woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:50 IST
Woman shoots self due to financial crisis in Delhi’s Kishangarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly shot herself with a pistol at her house in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Monday morning over some financial crisis, police said.

The victim, Usha Rani, has been admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, they said. Police said they received a PCR call early this morning about the admission of a woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the enquiry, it was learnt that the victim had shot herself and also left a suicide note indicating that her family was facing financial problems which triggered her to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said. The scene of the crime was examined by the Crime team and the FSL team, he said.

''The lady is under treatment at the hospital and further investigation is on,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023