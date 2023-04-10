Left Menu

Two traffic policemen suspended in J-K’s Ramban for taking money from driver

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:51 IST
Two traffic policemen suspended in J-K’s Ramban for taking money from driver
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two traffic policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were placed under suspension for “unprofessional conduct” in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The action against ASI Bini Kumar and selection grade constable Mohammed Latief was taken after they were caught purportedly taking money from a driver on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Trishol Morh, the police said.

A video is doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic police personnel deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishol Morh is allegedly seen indulging in an “unprofessional conduct” by accepting money from a driver, they said.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the two policemen were placed under suspension with immediate effect, police said, adding a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023