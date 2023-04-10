Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank
A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military raid near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces were operating in the Aqabet Jabr refugee camp, adjacent to Jericho, without immediately providing details.
