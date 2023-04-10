Kremlin, asked if Russia behind U.S. intelligence leaks, says there is a tendency to blame Moscow for things
The Kremlin said on Monday there was a "general tendency" to blame Russia for things when asked about accusations that Moscow was responsible for a major leak of U.S. intelligence documents about a number of countries including Ukraine.
The U.S. national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two U.S. officials have said.
