Kremlin says China has right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Monday that China had every right to respond to what it called "provocations" and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said it was hard to imagine France, whose president Emmanuel Macron visited China for talks last week, playing a mediation role in Ukraine because Paris had taken the side of one of the parties in the conflict.

