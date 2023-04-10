Left Menu

Kremlin says China has right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:41 IST
Kremlin says China has right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that China had every right to respond to what it called "provocations" and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said it was hard to imagine France, whose president Emmanuel Macron visited China for talks last week, playing a mediation role in Ukraine because Paris had taken the side of one of the parties in the conflict.

