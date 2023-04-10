HC directs constitution of joint task force to stop illegal sand mining near Yamuna bank

The Delhi High Court has directed the the city police to coordinate with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and constitute a joint task force to stop alleged illegal sand mining on the banks of the Yamuna River in northern part of the city.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was dealing with a petition alleging illegal sand mining near the Yamuna river embarkment in Hiranki village area in the national capital, observed that illegal sand mining was continuing there and undue advantage was being taken of the fact that while some part of the area fell within Delhi, the other part fell in Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner, Ravinder, claimed that illegal sand mining was being carried out in the area by deployment of hydraulic excavator and dumpers and thus sought directions to stop the same.

The judge emphasised that illegal sand mining has large scale environmental impact and was matter of great concern and emergency and thus asked the joint task force comprising Delhi and Uttar Pradesh officials to regularly monitor the river banks and ensure that proper pickets are posted to stop any kind of illegal sand mining.

''It is quite clear from the status report (filed by Delhi Police) that illegal sand mining is continuing, and undue advantage is being taken of the fact that some part of the Yamuna River bank area affected by illegal sand mining falls within Delhi and other part falls within Uttar Pradesh,'' noted the court in its recent order.

''In these circumstances, it is directed that the DCP of the concerned area of Outer North - Ravi Kumar Singh shall coordinate with the SSP concerned of the Uttar Pradesh Police and constitute a joint task force to ensure that the illegal sand mining on the banks of Yamuna River is stopped,'' it directed.

The court sought a fresh status report from the authorities while observing that it was ''of enormous concern'' that the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad had entered into an agreement with an entity permitting use of hydraulic excavators and JCB machines in respect of sand mining on the river bank.

The Delhi Police submitted that an FIR has already been lodged in the matter of alleged illegal sand mining and the investigation was at a nascent stage but the petitioner, who has made representations to a large number of authorities, has neither cooperated with the enquiry nor has provided any name of the miscreants.

The court was informed that last month, two tractors and a trolley were seized and some persons arrested.

''The matter is of great concern and emergency as there is large scale environmental impact due to illegal sand mining...Moreover, what is of enormous concern to the Court, is the reference in paragraph 3 of the Status Report, to a lease-deed entered into between the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad and M/s New Penther Security Guard Services Prop Bani Sing, which is permitting use of hydraulic excavators and JCB machines,'' said the court.

''The joint task force shall regularly monitor the river banks and also ensure that proper pickets are also posted for stopping any kind of illegal sand mining'' it said.

The court asked the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation and clarified that no threats or coercive measures shall be taken against him for having filed this petition.

The matter will be heard next on July 21.

