President Murmu inaugurates Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship 2023

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards of NIF at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) today (April 10, 2023). She also inaugurated Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) –2023 at the Sports Ground near RBCC.

Speaking at the Award function, the President said that citizens at the grassroots have the potential to come up with Science and Technology based innovative solutions and serve the country to the best of their abilities. National Innovation Foundation (NIF) plays a significant role in encouraging and supporting such innovators. She noted that NIF has pooled a database of over 325000 technological ideas, innovations and traditional knowledge practices from over 625 districts of the country. She was also happy to note that NIF has already recognised 1093 grassroots innovators and school students at the national level in its various Award Functions.

The President said that today we are celebrating not just the achievements of innovators but the spirit of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. We can see small innovations happening every other day around us. We just have to understand and encourage the creativity and innovation which is already present everywhere.

The President said that one important aspect of supporting and enhancing creativity is to encourage children and youth to ask questions. Curiosity and spirit of enquiry are essential for finding out solutions to challenging problems. Our children should grow up to become solution providers.

The President said that another important thing is that our citizens should have the zeal to serve the country. He or she should try to understand the problems and issues arising in the country and should feel responsible to contribute towards solving them may be at a small scale. She urged innovators, entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders and industry representatives to come together to find eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and encourage innovations in this direction.

The President said that FINE is a unique effort which promotes science, technology and innovation and encourages the citizens to undertake entrepreneurship and make their mark in India and abroad. She said that the spirit of entrepreneurship and the zeal to find solutions to challenging problems should be encouraged and rewarded.

People can visit the Exhibition of Innovations between April 10 and 13, 2023 by registering themselves at https://nif.org.in/fine2023

(With Inputs from PIB)