Left Menu

French rescue workers recover four bodies from collapsed Marseille buildings

French rescue workers have found four bodies in the rubble of buildings in the southern city of Marseille that collapsed following an explosion, police said on Monday. Authorities had said earlier that they had identified eight people missing in the wake of Sunday's explosion, which destroyed two residential buildings and caused a third to partially collapse.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:06 IST
French rescue workers recover four bodies from collapsed Marseille buildings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French rescue workers have found four bodies in the rubble of buildings in the southern city of Marseille that collapsed following an explosion, police said on Monday.

Authorities had said earlier that they had identified eight people missing in the wake of Sunday's explosion, which destroyed two residential buildings and caused a third to partially collapse. The cause of the blast is still unknown. The discovery of four bodies is "gruesome, difficult and dramatic," said housing minister Olivier Klein, speaking to reporters in Marseille, adding that the role of the government was to support the victims, their families and those who have been evacuated from their homes.

The rescue operations were continuing with "care and determination" and 40 buildings near the site have been evacuated, he added. The collapse caused a fire which has complicated rescue efforts and which was continuing to burn on Monday morning.

Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023