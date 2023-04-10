Left Menu

2 die after being hit by tractor

Station House Officer SHO of Srinagar police station Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the accident took place on the Belatal-Srinagar road when the motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Nanaura bus stand head-on. According to the officer, the tractor had overturned after the accident.

2 die after being hit by tractor
Representative Image
  Country:
  India

Two persons riding a motorcycle lost their lives after being hit by a tractor in the Srinagar police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) of Srinagar police station Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the accident took place on the Belatal-Srinagar road when the motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Nanaura bus stand head-on. The deceased have been identified as Harishankar (19) and his brother-in-law Vinod Kumar (25). According to the officer, the tractor had overturned after the accident. However, by the time police could reach the spot, the driver had fled from the spot after lifting the tractor with the help of an earth-moving machine. Gupta added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

