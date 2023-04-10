Left Menu

9 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized in Rajasthan; 4 held

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:34 IST
9 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized in Rajasthan; 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested and nine kilogram of heroin smuggled from Pakistan and worth around Rs 35 crore was seized in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday during two separate operations in Mohangarh police station and Jaisalmer Kotwali police station areas of Jaisalmer, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Dinesh M N said.

Four people were arrested and a total of nine kilogram of heroin smuggled from Pakistan was seized, he said, adding the accused were under the radar of the Crime Branch for almost a month.

According to an official statement, police received information that heroin was being smuggled from Pakistan and supplied via Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and was further transported illegally to other districts of Rajasthan as well as to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Amar Lal Bhadu, a resident of Suratgarh, was arrested from Mohangarh, police said, adding around 500 gram of heroin and a vehicle were seized form his possession.

On Bhadu disclosure, Ramchandra Bishnoi was also arrested, they said.

Jogendra Singh, a resident of Batoda in Jaisalmer, was arrested and eight kilogram of heroin was seized from his possession. Another smuggler Madho Singh was nabbed on information provided by Jogendra Singh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023