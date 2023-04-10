9 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan seized in Rajasthan; 4 held

Four people were arrested and nine kilogram of heroin smuggled from Pakistan and worth around Rs 35 crore was seized in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday during two separate operations in Mohangarh police station and Jaisalmer Kotwali police station areas of Jaisalmer, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Dinesh M N said.

Four people were arrested and a total of nine kilogram of heroin smuggled from Pakistan was seized, he said, adding the accused were under the radar of the Crime Branch for almost a month.

According to an official statement, police received information that heroin was being smuggled from Pakistan and supplied via Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and was further transported illegally to other districts of Rajasthan as well as to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Amar Lal Bhadu, a resident of Suratgarh, was arrested from Mohangarh, police said, adding around 500 gram of heroin and a vehicle were seized form his possession.

On Bhadu disclosure, Ramchandra Bishnoi was also arrested, they said.

Jogendra Singh, a resident of Batoda in Jaisalmer, was arrested and eight kilogram of heroin was seized from his possession. Another smuggler Madho Singh was nabbed on information provided by Jogendra Singh, police said.

