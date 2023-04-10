Ex-DGP raises concern over reshuffle of DSP level officers by home department in J-K

Former Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid has expressed concern over the home department transferring several deputy superintendents of police-ranked officers, saying this power till now was vested with the DGP.

He said the home department effecting such transfers is ''attempt to weaken the authority of police chief''.

The home department on April 7 ordered transfers and postings of 33 officers, mostly DSPs, in the ''interest of the administration.

''Since inception the power to transfer DSP was with police chief. Repeated attempts by Civil administration to weaken the authority of Police headquarters & Police Chief has a detrimental effect on the morale of rank & file J&K Police,'' Vaid said in a series of tweets. ''Earlier recruitment of Sub-Inspectors was taken away from Police HQ & given to civilian body, SSRB (Services selection recruitment board) which not only bungled & landed in controversies of scams of a highly transparent recruitment process held once by Police HQ,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)