Delhi Police recovers country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area

The Delhi Police on Monday recovered at least seven country-made grenades in outer Delhi's Holambi Kalan area, officials said. ''Our teams have found seven-eight country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area and have detained a few suspects in this regard,” a senior police officer said. The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)