Delhi Police recovers country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area

The Delhi Police on Monday recovered at least seven country-made grenades in outer Delhis Holambi Kalan area, officials said. Our teams have found seven-eight country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area and have detained a few suspects in this regard, a senior police officer said. The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details, he said.

Updated: 10-04-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:12 IST
Delhi Police recovers country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

