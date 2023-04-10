Navi Mumbai: Three booked for extortion, criminal intimidation
Three persons were booked for allegedly seeking extortion money from a Raigad resident and threatening him with dire consequences if he did not pay, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.
The man, who wanted to set up a stall at a local exhibition, was told to pay Rs 35,000 by the accused, after which he filed a complaint on Saturday, the Kalamboli police station official said.
''They have been charged with extortion, criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code sections and also under provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. No arrest has been made and probe into the case was underway,'' he said.
