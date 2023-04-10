Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta-police
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Four people were killed and six injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, police said.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that, so far, four deaths had been confirmed and the target was a police vehicle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement