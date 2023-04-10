Govt invites applications for 40 posts at SFIO on deputation basis

The government has sought applications for filling 40 positions, including posts of additional director and joint directors, at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on a deputation basis.

Applications have been invited for 40 posts that include positions of Additional Director, Joint Director, and Deputy Director among others in the areas of financial transaction, capital market, forensic audit, investigation, law and corporate law, according to a public notice.

Applicants must be officers working under the central or state governments/ union territories or public sector undertakings or semi-government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations.

The vacancies to be filled up on a deputation basis, are across SFIO offices in the national capital, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

''Applications from eligible officers in the prescribed proforma may forward their application through proper channel to the Director, SFIO... New Delhi,'' the notice said.

SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is currently probing various Sahara India Group companies.

