Minor girl sexually harassed by man in southwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:42 IST
A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 8 when the victim's parents were out for work, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

As her parents were away, the girl went to her servant's room to play with her son. However, the servant's husband entered the room and partially undressed and flashed his private parts in front of her, a senior police officer said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police, he said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station in this regard, the officer added.

The accused (42), a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested and further investigation is under progress, police said.

