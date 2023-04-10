Left Menu

Maha: Nayab tehsildar held by ACB for bribery in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:39 IST
Maha: Nayab tehsildar held by ACB for bribery in Thane
A nayab tehsildar in Thane district was arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture category, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The 57-year-old nayab tehsildar had sought Rs 1.42 lakh and he was held in a trap at 4:30pm while accepting the bribe amount, ACB Superintendent of Police Sunil Lokhande said.

He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the case is underway, Lokhande added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

