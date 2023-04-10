Left Menu

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta - police

He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured. Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:46 IST
Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta - police

Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said. "The injured numbers reached fifteen, and four dead," Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar. He said initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the vehicle.

Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead, SSP operations Zohaib Mohsin Baloch said. The initial investigation revealed that 4 to 5 kg of explosive was used in the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control, he added.

This is the second attack on police in less than 24 hours. On Sunday evening armed men targeted personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta, killing two police officers and injuring another. One of the attackers was killed by police. Quetta is located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency, distinct from insurgency by Islamist militants.

Balochistan is home to a number of China-backed economic projects under its global flagship belt and road initiative (BRI), against which some militants have been protesting. Last week Pakistan launched a new nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination," the security committee said in a statement on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023