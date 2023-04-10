Left Menu

Casualties reported, police presence in downtown Louisville

Police are reporting multipole casualties as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.The Louisville Metro Police Department said on Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. There are multiple casualties, police said in the tweet.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:19 IST
Police are reporting "multipole casualties" as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. ''There are multiple casualties,'' police said in the tweet. Police described it as an "active aggressor." Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.(AP) RUP

