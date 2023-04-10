Left Menu

Elderly couple found murdered in northeast Delhi

Radhey Shyam had recently taken Rs 5 lakh as advance to sell the rear portion of the house, Tirkey said.Rattan had last seen his parents at 1030 pm on Sunday night.Meanwhile, hearing the news of her uncle and aunts murder, Sati Gautam along with her husband reached from Shankar Vihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:24 IST
Elderly couple found murdered in northeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit at their residence in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Monday morning, police said. Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena's (68) house was also found ransacked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, said. While the elderly couple were living on the ground floor of the house, their son Ravi Rattan along with his wife and six-year-old son was living on the first floor.

Radhey Shyam had retired as vice-principal of a Delhi government school, Karol Bagh. The family has been living in the house for the last 38 years, the DCP said. Some jewellery and Rs 4.5 lakh are missing from the house, police said. Radhey Shyam had recently taken Rs 5 lakh as advance to sell the rear portion of the house, Tirkey said.

Rattan had last seen his parents at 10:30 pm on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, hearing the news of her uncle and aunt's murder, Sati Gautam along with her husband reached from Shankar Vihar. ''Soon after I woke up, I received a call from my elder sister in Kanpur informing that mausaji and mausi have been murdered. I was shocked to hear and could not believe that something so gruesome could happen to them,'' she said. Recalling her last meeting with the elderly couple, she said, ''Our grandmother had sustained burn injuries in an accident five months ago and it was during then that I and my mausi had gone to Safdarjung hospital to meet my grandmother..I didn't ever imagine that it would be our last meeting.'' Talking about her aunt's family, she said, ''When we reached, we were not allowed inside by house. Police had sealed the scene of crime but we saw the bodies when police were taking it to the hospital. As per what we are told, some of the jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 5 lakh is also missing from the house. ''I could not speak to Ravi...What could he even say? He has lost his parents and was not in a state of mind to speak..,'' she added. Police are looking through CCTV cameras installed in and around the area as part of investigation to corroborate evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023