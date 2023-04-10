Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

A shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near Slugger Field, resulted in multiple casualties, the city's police department said on Twitter. "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area," it said. The FBI said its agents have responded to the scene.

Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people. "I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel," an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.

