Left Menu

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

A person shot multiple people on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city's police department said on Twitter. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:54 IST
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

A person shot multiple people on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city's police department said on Twitter. The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area, saying in its statement there was "an active aggressor." The FBI said its agents have responded to the scene.

CNN reported that six people were shot, but it was unclear whether they were wounded or had been killed. Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

"I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel," an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corruption issue with him

Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corrupt...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023