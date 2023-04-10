Left Menu

MP: Three boys killed after hut catches fire in Barwani

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:56 IST
Three children, in the age group of six to 10 years, were charred to death after their hut caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Monday, police said.

Four goats and a bull were also burnt in the blaze that occurred at Borkund village under Pati police station limits, some 50 km from the district headquarters on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, an official said.

The boys, aged 6, 8 and 10 years, were charred to death when their hut, which was made of wood on three sides, caught fire, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gahlot said.

The parents of the children were digging a well nearby and were working at the depth of about 10-12 feet when the blaze broke out, and it spread to the entire structure by the time they came out of the well, he said.

While the father tried to douse the flames, it was too late as the entire hut was completely gutted, the official said.

The woman had kept the wood on the stove burning after cooking food, which caused the fire, he said, adding that a forensics team reached the spot to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, district collector Dr Rahul Haridas Fating said a financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased boys.

