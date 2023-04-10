MP HC issues notices to Centre, Army over Agniveer petition

Left Menu

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:47 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Union government and the Army on a petition seeking disclosure of test marks and criteria for selection of Agniveers.

The nine petitioners had taken part unsuccessfully in the Agniveer recruitment process that took place here last year, with physical tests being held from September 15 to 25 and written test on November 13, their counsel advocate NS Ruprah told PTI on Monday.

The petition seeks disclosure of cut off marks, criteria of selection process, marks of written and physical tests as well as names of all the candidates selected as Agniveer (General Duty) and Agniveer (Tradesmen) during this recruitment drive, results of which were declared on November 26, he said.

The petitioners were hopeful of clearing the tests and have approached HC for relief by way of direction to the respondents to disclose their OMR sheets and marks in the written tests, he said.

The respondents in the petition are the Union government through Defence Secretary and the Recruitment Officer Headquarters Recruiting Zone (MP & CG) of the Indian Army based at Jabalpur, Ruprah added. A single bench of the HC of Justice Vishal Dhagat issued the notices, which are returnable by the week commencing from May 1.

