Left activists, police scuffle after 'peace rally' stopped in Howrah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:47 IST
A scuffle broke out between Left activists and the police in Howrah after participants of a ''peace rally'' were stopped short of their destination on Monday.

Left activists, led by state Left Front chairman Biman Bose, took out a rally from Bally Khal to Shibpur, where clashes were reported recently, but the participants were stopped by the police at Salkia.

CPI (M) state secretary Md Salim and leaders of RSP, CPI, Forward Bloc, SUCI and CPI(M-L) Liberation along with a large number of supporters participated in the march.

The march was stopped as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were still in place in some parts of Shibpur, an official said.

A minor scuffle broke out after the rally was stopped, following which the participants dispersed.

Incidents of clashes between groups of people were reported in Shibpur in Howrah district and Rishra in neighbouring Hooghly during Ram Navami processions.

