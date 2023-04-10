Doval, Vietnam minister vow to deepen strategic partnership

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has held talks with Vietnam's Public Security Minister General Ph. To Lam and vowed to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership while reaffirming the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, security as well as freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific Region.

General Lam, who is also a Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited India at the invitation of Doval from April 9-10. They held delegation-level meeting on bilateral security cooperation on April 10, 2023 in New Delhi.

The leaders reiterated the commitment on both sides to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and enhance the linkages on strategic, security and defense matters, contributing to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability of both countries, the region and the world at large, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They noted the discussions held during the Second India-Vietnam Deputy Ministerial Security Dialogue held in September 2022 in New Delhi and agreed to strengthen the ongoing cooperation in exchanges, capacity building and training of officials from the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, it said.

The leaders further reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific Region, it said.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reaffirmed their belief that any differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting international law, without resorting to threats, aggression or the unilateral or forceful change in the status quo. They also exchanged views on the recent developments in their respective regions.

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State of Home Affairs, also called on General Ph To Lam. The Vietnamese minister also made a call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

