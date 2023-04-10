Be vigilant while serving in NE region, Assam Rifles chief to commanders

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair has asked all the commanders of the force to be ever vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment under which the force operates in the North East region ensuring the security and well-being of the people.

He also focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the force to make it capable of carrying out its task in the North East.

"Be ever vigilant of the volatile and dynamic environment under which the force operates. The Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the North East and ensured their security and well-being," Lt Gen Nair said while addressing a Commanders' conference of the force.

During the conference held here on April 8 and 9, the DG complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility.

According to the AR spokesperson, the emphasis of the conference was on further improving operational and administrative efficiency by drawing lessons from the past.

Nair also released a compendium titled "1962 The Great Himalayan War of Valour, Glory, Sacrifice" highlighting the role of Assam Rifles on the front lines in the 1962 War.

The AR lost 143 soldiers in the 1962 war and the force was awarded five Vir Chakras, five Kirti Chakras, two Shaurya Chakras and two Sena Medals during the 1962 War.

A special screening of the film - Assam Rifles Through the Ages - was also held.

The film depicted the rich history, culture and contribution made by the Assam Rifles in the North Eastern Region since its inception as well as its role in the Counter Insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and the deployment of troops in various UN Missions.

As part of the conference, outstanding sportspersons of the AR were also felicitated.

