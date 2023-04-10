US drugmakers call for reversing Texas abortion pill ruling

Over 300 biotech and pharmaceutical industry executives, including Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla, signed an open letter on Monday seeking the reversal of a federal judge's decision to suspend sales of the abortion pill mifepristone.

A U.S. judge on Friday suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of the drug, effectively banning sales while a case brought by anti-abortion groups before him continues in the Northern District of Texas.

Last week's ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk undermines the FDA's authority, the letter's authors wrote, adding that it ignores decades of scientific evidence and legal precedent.

