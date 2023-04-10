Left Menu

IYC stages protest demanding implementation of 'Advocates Protection Act'

Advocates being officers of the court are an essential part of the justice delivery system, Srinivas said. In the wake of the killing of an advocate earlier this month, two lawyers have moved the Delhi High Court for directions to the Centre and the city government to enact a law for protection of legal professionals.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a candle march here, demanding the ''Advocates Protection Act'' to be implemented in Delhi.

Addressing the youth workers, IYC national president Srinivas BV claimed that an advocate was murdered in broad daylight in Delhi's Dwarka and that the incident ''shows that the Advocates Protection Act is the need of the hour.'' ''This is a very long standing demand and in fact the government should have considered and legislated on this long ago. Advocates being officers of the court are an essential part of the justice delivery system,'' Srinivas said. Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, National Chairman of the Legal Cell of the Indian Youth Congress, said the advocates will continue to protest in a peaceful manner until the act is passed and enacted. In the wake of the killing of an advocate earlier this month, two lawyers have moved the Delhi High Court for directions to the Centre and the city government to enact a law for protection of legal professionals.

