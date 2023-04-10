Left Menu

Security guard duped of Rs 40,000 on pretext of being given work as 'playboy'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:33 IST
''Do you want to become a playboy and make quick money?'' When Prakash, a security guard in Delhi, received this message from a girl he had come across on Facebook, he thought it was a good way to earn some extra bucks, unmindful that it could be a trap to extract money from him.

He readily agreed to pay the initial charges to get himself registered with a firm for the job. The girl initially asked him to pay Rs 1,000 as registration fee which he transferred from Paytm to a Standard Chartered bank account of a man.

By the time Prakash realised it was a trap and approached police, he had lost Rs 40,000.

A complaint was lodged at Shahdara police station, based on which an FIR was registered.

''Instead of offering me any playboy job, she again called me and asked me to pay some more money for other file formalities. I didn't realise that she was fooling me and extracting money from one pretext or the other,'' he said.

Prakash, a security guard in Anand Vihar in east Delhi, came in contact with the girl in March through Facebook. He said he saw a recruitment advertisement on Facebook and ''clicked on the link. I provided my phone number and other details such as my present profile, etc.'' He immediately got a call from a girl who introduced himself as a resident of Defence Colony. ''I was doubtful because the truecaller address showed that she was from Connaught Place but she convinced me that it was a genuine agency which hires men for playboy jobs,'' he said, according to the police FIR.

A police officer said, ''In the initial investigation, the police found out that the call was made from Nehru Place.... We are also trying to find out the account details to which he transferred the money.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

