MP: Man killed, his body cut into pieces; one accused held, another commits suicide

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:39 IST
A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan and dismembering his body using a wood cutter, while another accused in the case had committed suicide last month, a police official said.

The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons last seen with him in CCTV footage was questioned, a police official said.

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony had committed suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a ''big mistake'', Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

''Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning money he had borrowed from them,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

