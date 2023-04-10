Left Menu

Karnataka HC seeks report of all candidates involved in PSI recruitment scam

The division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, which was hearing a batch of petitions against the re-exam ordered by the State for the PSI recruitment, directed the government to submit the report by June 15.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:42 IST
The High Court of Karnataka on Monday sought a report of all candidates allegedly involved in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. So far, 100 people were arrested in the case and the investigation is going on. The division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, which was hearing a batch of petitions against the re-exam ordered by the State for the PSI recruitment, directed the government to submit the report by June 15. The petitions against the re-exam were filed by PSI candidates including Chandan N V, Vasanth Naik, Asha Sanakalla and Rajeshwari. During the hearing today, Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi informed the court that so far 100 people were arrested in the case and the investigation is continuing. He submitted that it was a huge scam in which candidates were accused of cheating in the exam using Bluetooth technology. The Bench asked the Government counsel why the investigation has not been completed even after a year. The AG informed the court that he has consulted with senior police officers and a comprehensive investigation is underway. The court questioned why all candidates should suffer for the act of a few. It said that the investigation officer will be given time till June to complete the probe. Considering the upcoming vacation for the court and the Assembly elections, the court adjourned the hearing of the case to June 15.

