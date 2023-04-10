Left Menu

Nepal Police on alert on possible entry of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:48 IST
Nepal Police on alert on possible entry of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal

Nepal Police on Monday said it was on alert regarding the possible entry of Amritpal Singh, days after the fugitive radical preacher was put on the country's surveillance list.

''We have received no information about the entry of Amritpal into Nepal,'' Poshraj Pokharaj Pokharel, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said when asked to comment on the local media reports about the entry of the radical preacher into the country.

Nepal Police were on alert, the spokesperson said.

He also said that there is no truth in reports about the entry of the Indian security personnel into the country to trace the pro-Khalistan preacher.

India is reported to have told Nepal to remain on alert on the possible entry of Amritpal into Nepal.

The Nepal Police have said that Amritpal has not entered Nepal until now.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Nepal's Department of Immigration last month put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy here, officials said.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML lawmaker Raghuji Panta has said that the open border between Nepal and India has become a safe haven for criminals and asked the government to control it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

