Left Menu

Annual joint coastal security meeting of Kerala held

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:34 IST
Annual joint coastal security meeting of Kerala held
  • Country:
  • India

The annual joint coastal security review meeting of Kerala to strengthen the security apparatus of the State along its coast was held here on Monday.

The meeting involving all major stakeholders including the Indian Navy, the Kerala government, the Coast Guard, the Intelligence Bureau, Customs Department among others was held to bring in synergy amongst the stakeholders, Navy said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Commander-in-Chief of the Coastal Defence (South) and Dr V P Joy, Chief Secretary of Kerala government.

The Navy said all key issues pertaining to coastal security aspects along with progress made since the last review meeting were discussed and suitably addressed.

''Various challenges in the maritime domain and future measures to enhance the effectiveness of coastal security were also deliberated. Emphasis was laid on the adoption of innovative capabilities and technologies as well as optimum utilisation of resources and coordination of efforts to strengthen the coastal security construct,'' Navy said.

Hampiholi and Joy reviewed the progress and conveyed their satisfaction and the need to progressively achieve the key result areas in a time bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023