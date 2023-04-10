Annual joint coastal security meeting of Kerala held

The annual joint coastal security review meeting of Kerala to strengthen the security apparatus of the State along its coast was held here on Monday.

The meeting involving all major stakeholders including the Indian Navy, the Kerala government, the Coast Guard, the Intelligence Bureau, Customs Department among others was held to bring in synergy amongst the stakeholders, Navy said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Commander-in-Chief of the Coastal Defence (South) and Dr V P Joy, Chief Secretary of Kerala government.

The Navy said all key issues pertaining to coastal security aspects along with progress made since the last review meeting were discussed and suitably addressed.

''Various challenges in the maritime domain and future measures to enhance the effectiveness of coastal security were also deliberated. Emphasis was laid on the adoption of innovative capabilities and technologies as well as optimum utilisation of resources and coordination of efforts to strengthen the coastal security construct,'' Navy said.

Hampiholi and Joy reviewed the progress and conveyed their satisfaction and the need to progressively achieve the key result areas in a time bound manner.

