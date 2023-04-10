Nagpur: Arms Act accused flees after medical check at hospital

A man arrested for alleged possession of firearms in Nagpur in Maharashtra escaped from police custody after he was taken for a medical check-up to Mayo Hospital, an official said on Monday.

The man, who was arrested by Wadi police on Saturday, fled while he was being taken back from the hospital on Sunday night, the official added.

Efforts are on to nab him, the Wadi police station official said.

