Amritpal Singh case: SGPC lawyers meet 8 people detained under NSA in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:03 IST
Lawyers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday met the eight people detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the stringent National Security Act after they were nabbed following a crackdown by Punjab Police against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The SGPC is pursuing cases of the eight people who have been detained under the NSA.

SGPC member and senior advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka led the delegation, including advocates Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Rohit Sharma, to Assam.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said following the order of the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the cases of youths imprisoned under the NSA at Dibrugarh are being pursued.

He said SGPC's legal experts have started their work after visiting the ground.

He informed that legal aid is being provided to the eight people detained at Dibrugarh.

He further said the legal team has prepared the further course of action after meeting the arrested youths and officials of the Dibrugarh jail administration.

Sialka said the District Legal Services Authority and Dibrugarh Bar Association along with local lawyers have supported the SGPC legal team in submitting an application to the Dibrugarh jail administration to meet the eight detained youths.

Advocate Mandeep Singh said the detention orders of the youths and other necessary documents have been provided to the SGPC legal team by jail administration, following which further legal proceedings will be continued.

The Punjab Police had sent eight persons, including Daljeet Kalsi and Basant Singh, to the Dibrugarh jail after charging them under the NSA following a crackdown against preacher Amritpal and his aides. The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, had recently asked the state government to revoke the detention of some persons under the NSA and demanded that those who have been sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam should be brought back to Punjab so that law can take its own course.

