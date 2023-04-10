Somnath Bharti takes charge as DJB vice chairman

AAP leader Somnath Bharti assumed the position of Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board on Monday, with a promise to work towards the goal of providing uninterrupted water supply to every household of Delhi around the clock. Bharti emphasized his plans to make Delhi self-sufficient in water availability and supply while focusing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's objective of transforming Delhi into a 'city of lakes' and connecting every household to the sewer network.

''The Delhi government has successfully fulfilled several promises, the same way we will deliver on the promise of 24-hour water supply. It's top on my priority list,'' he said.

