Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had decided to leave Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in place given the escalating security crisis, reversing course over an earlier decision to fire the minister.

He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel's security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)